Oppn convenes to discuss Vice Presidential candidate

Opposition convenes to discuss Vice Presidential candidate at Sharad Pawar's residence

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 17 2022, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 15:57 ist

Opposition parties on Sunday met to choose the Vice Presidential candidate at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and TRS's K Keshava Rao are among those in attendance.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Vaiko, AD Singh, Tiruchi Siva, Jairam Ramesh, Ramgopal Yadav and ET Mohd Basheer also attended the meeting.

More to follow...

Opposition
India News
Indian Politics
Vice Presidential polls
Monsoon Session
Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha

