Opposition convenes to discuss Vice Presidential candidate at Sharad Pawar's residence

Opposition parties on Sunday met to choose the Vice Presidential candidate at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and TRS's K Keshava Rao are among those in attendance.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Vaiko, AD Singh, Tiruchi Siva, Jairam Ramesh, Ramgopal Yadav and ET Mohd Basheer also attended the meeting.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem
Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15
Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour
You really can die of sadness and also happiness
Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India
Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song
Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research
How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked
Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19
When pain becomes chronic...