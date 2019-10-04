Our missile hit Mi-17; will not repeat mistake: IAF

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2019, 12:59pm ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2019, 12:59pm ist
Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. (PTI photo)

New Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday said that the Mi-17 chopper crash in Srinagar on February 27 was because of one of IAF's missile had hit the chopper. 

Stating that the inquiry has been completed, Bhadauria said, "We will take action against two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future."

He further said that Rafale and S-400 Air Defence missile system will bolster the capability of the Indian Air Force. 

More to follow...

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
IAF
Indian Air Force
Mi-17
Comments (+)
 