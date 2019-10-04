Our missile hit Mi-17; will not repeat mistake: IAF

New Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday said that the Mi-17 chopper crash in Srinagar on February 27 was because of one of IAF's missile had hit the chopper.

Stating that the inquiry has been completed, Bhadauria said, "We will take action against two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future."

IAF Mi-17 helicopter hit by own missile was a big mistake. Court of Inquiry completed last week. Action against two officers soon, new #IAF chief RKS Bhadauria said on Friday@DeccanHerald @anand_journo — Kalyan Ray (@kalyanray30) October 4, 2019

He further said that Rafale and S-400 Air Defence missile system will bolster the capability of the Indian Air Force.

