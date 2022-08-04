Outgoing CJI Ramana recommends Justice Lalit as successor

Outgoing Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday recommended the name of senior most judge, Justice U U Lalit as his successor.

Following a request received from Law Minister Kiran Rijiju, Justice Ramana forwarded the name of Justice Lalit. He also handed over the copy of the letter of recommendation personally to Justice Lalit this morning in the Supreme Court.

The incumbent CJI is set to demit office on August 26 on superannuation.

On Wednesday, the Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India received a communication from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks a recommendation from the outgoing CJI on his successor, normally within a month of the retirement of the incumbent CJI.

Justice U U Lalit, who is the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court is in line to become the next CJI.

Justice Lalit, who was appointed to the top court directly from the Bar, would be having a short tenure of less than three months as the CJI since he would retire on November 8.