Over 116 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in India

Over 116 cr vaccine doses administered so far in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 21:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 116-crore mark (116,42,50,214) with more than 60 lakh (60,25,558) vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night, it added.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

Also Read | India reports 10,302 new Covid-19 cases, 267 deaths

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The Centre then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone aged above 18 years to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1.

