Over 2 crore children in 15-18 age group vaccinated with first dose so far: Mandaviya

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2022, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 13:26 ist
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 2 crore teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in less than a week of the inoculation drive being launched for children, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

With the administration of more than 90 lakh (90,59,360) vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number in the country has exceeded 150.61 crore (150,61,92,903), according to provisional reports updated till 7 am.

"Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children," Mandaviya tweeted.

According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population of the country has received at least one dose of the vaccine while more than 66 per cent have been vaccinated with both the doses. 

