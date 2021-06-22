2.14 cr Covid vaccine doses available with states: Govt

Over 2.14 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses available with states: Centre

Cumulatively, 28.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide inoculation drive

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 22 2021, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 14:40 ist
More than 29.35 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel). Credit: AFP Photo

More than 2.14 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 33,80,590 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry data published at 7 am, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day, the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far.

Cumulatively, 28.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

More than 29.35 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Read | From discounts to bigger savings: How businesses in India are incentivising customers to get vaccinated

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 27,20,14,523 doses, the ministry said.

"More than 2.14 crore (2,14,90,297) Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

"Furthermore, more than 33,80,590 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

The new phase of universalistion of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on Monday.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation

Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation

Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays

Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays

Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN

Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics

Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics

 