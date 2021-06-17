Over 26.53 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India, says Health Ministry

Over 26.53 cr Covid vaccine doses administered: MoFHW

It said 20,67,085 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 67,447 got the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday

  Jun 17 2021
The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 26.53 crore, including more than 4.81 crore doses administered to people in the 18-44 age group, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 4,72,06,953 people in the said age group have received the first dose and 9,68,098 have been given the second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive across the country.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 26,53,17,472, according to a provisional report complied at 8 pm on Wednesday.

As on the 152nd day of the vaccination drive (June 16), a total of 32,62,233 vaccine doses were given -- 29,05,658 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 3,56,575 vaccinated for the second dose -- the ministry said.

The final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined. 

