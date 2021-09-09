Over 500 trap cameras to be used in animal census in Palamau Tiger Reserve

Over 500 trap cameras would be used in the census of animals including tigers in the Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR), an official said.

Altogether 509 trap cameras spread over 1,129 square km will be used in counting the animals including tigers, Director of PTR, Kumar Ashutosh told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the process of installing the cameras in identified spots will take place from October to December and 300 trekkers will be pressed into service for the job.

Apart from the photographs, the excreta of tigers will be collected and it would be sent to wildlife laboratory in Dehradun for testing, the PTR Director said.

Ashutosh said the counting of wildlife would be conducted under the supervision of four expert forest officials. Currently, the reserve has 72 leopards.

The results of the counting were expected to come in July next year, he said, adding that the counting would be conducted scientifically.

He said a proposal has been sent to the state government to develop Ketchki as a tourist destination. Ketchki is an attractive place of Beta National Park, where several Bollywood stars including Sharmila Tagore and Bimal Roy have filmed their movies, he said.

The Betla National Park will be opened for visitors from October 1, Ashutosh added.

