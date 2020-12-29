Over 60 Congress workers taken into custody in UP

Over 60 Congress workers taken into custody in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Hamirpur,
  • Dec 29 2020, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 17:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Over 60 Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody on Tuesday during their "Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao Yatra" here, police said.

Around 60 to 70 Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody at Shahid Park here while staging a protest without permission, Circle Officer (Sadar) Anurag Singh said.

They were staging a protest without permission and also violating the Covid-19 guidelines, the CO added.

However, the district unit president of the Congress, Neelam Nishad, claimed that partymen were taking out the “yatra” in a peaceful manner when around 300 of them were taken into custody.

Nishad alleged that BJP government had no concern for cows and farmers.

Cows are dying in gaushalas due to starvation and farmers are committing suicide because of debts and other problems, Nishad said.

The “yatra” was scheduled to be led by state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from the district headquarter to Bharuwa Sumerpur town but police put him under house arrest in Lucknow on Monday evening, Nishad added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Uttar Pradesh
protest
BJP
custody

What's Brewing

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

Lava to bring ‘Made in India’ phone next week

Lava to bring ‘Made in India’ phone next week

No spinner before Ashwin has dictated me: Smith

No spinner before Ashwin has dictated me: Smith

What oil takes to 2021: A historic collapse, worries

What oil takes to 2021: A historic collapse, worries

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

 