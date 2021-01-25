Padma Awards announced: Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam among awardees [Full list]

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, have been announced on Monday. Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, late singer S P Balasubraminam, Karnataka's Belle Monappa Hegde are among seven awardees of Padma Vibushan, the second highest civilian award in the country, announced on the eve of Republic Day.

The other winners of Padma Vibhushan are late Narinder Singh Kapany, Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, archaelogist BB Lal and artist Sudarshan Sahoo.

A number of political leaders like late Ramvilas Paswan, Congress' Assam former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, late Keshubhai Patel, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Kannada writer Chandrashekhar Kambara are among ten Padma Bhushan winners.

The list of awardess comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

Here is the full list of awardees: