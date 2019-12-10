'Pak infiltration attempts to increase violence in J&K'

Infiltration attempts by Pakistan are "part of proxy war agenda" to replenish the depleted terrorist strength in Kashmir valley to achieve its intention to "ratchet up violence in Jammu and Kashmir and internationalize the issue", the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said during Question Hour that 59 terrorists from Pakistan have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir through Line of Control since August.

"Regular attempts for infiltration by terrorists through the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir are sponsored and supported from across the border. Since August 2019, 84 such attempts have been made from across the border and it is estimated that 59 such terrorists could have infiltrated," he said.

He said 22,557 militants have been neutralized in incidents of terrorist violence by security forces between 1990 and December 1.

"During the attempts of infiltration from across the border from 2005 till October 31, 2019, 1,011 militants have been killed, 42 militants have been apprehended and 2,253 militants have been pushed back or returned due to efficient vigil of security forces," he said.

"Infiltration attempts are part of proxy war agenda of adversary (Pakistan) to replenish the depleted terrorist strength in the valley to achieve its intention to ratchet up violence in Jammu and Kashmir and internationalize the issue. Relentless domination operations, ambushes, and patrols are being conducted to thwart infiltration attempts. In addition, a robust counter-infiltration grid is in place to foil infiltration attempts," he added.