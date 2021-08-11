Pak tries to infiltrate terrorists in garb of ceasefire

Pakistan tries to infiltrate terrorists across LoC in garb of ceasefire

For the first time, a footage of a terror launch pad with active terrorists visible has been accessed

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 18:12 ist
An Indian Army soldier keeps strict vigil near the Line of Control gate. Credit: PTI File Photo

Undeniable proof has emerged which clearly demonstrates that Pakistans commitment to ceasefire is a farce.

For the first time, a footage of a terror launch pad with active terrorists visible has been accessed. The proof shows that Pakistan is using the time to wage a proxy war against India.

Intelligence sources said that in the garb of a ceasefire agreement, Pakistan has been increasing the number of terrorists in the launch pads near the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

These terrorists are waiting for an opportunity to sneak into the Indian side. The clear proof is in the form of visuals of one such terror launch pad opposite a BSF post on the International Border in Jammu region.

The BSF has been keeping watch using hi-tech equipment on this terror launch pad and not letting the infiltrators succeed in their plans.

The terror launch pad is located in the Pakistan side of the International Border.

For the first time, a group of four to five infiltrators can be seen in the visuals near the International Border, probably trying to explore an opportunity to sneak into the Indian side.

This is for the first time that a footage of a terror launch pad with active terrorists visible has been accessed.Security agencies have been kept on high alert as in the coming days, several infiltration attempts are likely to be made in the Jammu region. So far, the security forces have foiled two major infiltration attempts in the Jammu region.

