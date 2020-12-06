Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Poonch, Kathua districts

Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kathua districts, officials said on Sunday.

There was no report of any damage on the Indian side, they said.

“At about 12:30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” a defence spokesman said.

The officials said there was also a report of ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers in the Pansar border outpost along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

The firing from across the border started around 10.15 pm on Saturday, prompting retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said, adding the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 2:25 am on Sunday.