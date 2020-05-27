Pandemic Podcast: Inspiring children’s fitness solution

Pandemic Podcast: Inspiring children’s fitness solutions

  • May 27 2020, 12:34 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation and the news around it. In this episode, DH journalist Sandeep Menon talks to two young minds who have started a COVID fit club.

