Pandemic Podcast: Ramzan in times of COVID-19 outbreak

Pandemic Podcast: Kala Azar prevention and Ramzan celebration in the times of COVID-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 22 2020, 14:05 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 14:05 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Ahmed Shariff talks to Prof Syam Sunder on dealing with Kala Azar in the times of COVID-19. DH journalist Muttiur-Rahman Siddiqui talks about Ramzan in the times of COVID-19.

