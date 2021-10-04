Pandora Papers: Sachin Tendulkar among those named

A group of media outlets obtained the trove of more than 11.9 million confidential files to find secret financial dealings of many super rich

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Oct 04 2021, 06:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 06:18 ist
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Credit: AFP Photo

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is among the wealthy elite and heads of states from across the world whose offshore financial dealings were exposed by the Pandora Papers.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which involved the BBC and ‘The Guardian’ newspaper in the UK and ‘The Indian Express’ in India among 150 media outlets in its investigation, claims it obtained the trove of more than 11.9 million confidential files to find secret financial dealings of many super rich.

"People linked by the secret documents to offshore assets include India’s cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar, pop music diva Shakira, supermodel Claudia Schiffer and an Italian mobster known as ‘Lell the Fat One’,” says ICIJ in its report.

"Tendulkar’s attorney said the cricket player’s investment is legitimate and has been declared to tax authorities. Shakira’s attorney said the singer declared her companies, which the attorney said do not provide tax advantages.

The ICIJ analysis of the secret documents identified 956 companies in offshore havens tied to 336 high-level politicians and public officials, including country leaders, cabinet ministers, ambassadors and others.

(With PTI inputs)

