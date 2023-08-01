Parliament Live: Stormy session ahead as I.N.D.I.A persistent in demand for discussion on Manipur violence
Parliament Live: Stormy session ahead as I.N.D.I.A persistent in demand for discussion on Manipur violence
updated: Aug 01 2023, 08:12 ist
08:09
Here is a list of some of the Bills that will be moved in today's Parliament session
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to introduce the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is to introduce the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to provide for press, registration of periodicals.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Mediation Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for the resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise, enforce mediated settlement agreements, provide for a body for registration of mediators, to encourage community mediation and to make online mediation as acceptable and cost-effective process.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav is to move the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The Bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav is to move the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
07:44
Demand for discussion on Manipur creates ruckus in Parliament; Cinematograph Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha
Demand for an immediate discussion on Manipur ethnic violence rocked Parliament for another day on Monday with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessing vociferous protests from I.N.D.I.A parties and other Opposition.
Bollywood song to K-pop, Lok Sabha witnesses light moments amid logjam
Amidst persisting logjam and acrimony in parliament over Manipur violence, the Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed some lighter moments during the passage of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill2023, with Union minister for I&B Anurag Thakur crooning a number from a Mithun Chakraborty film, while YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy spoke on developing indigenous cultural brands like South Korea's K-pop to promote cinematic-tourism.
