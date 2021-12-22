Parliament Live: LS Speaker, Parliamentary Affairs Minister call press conferences as Winter Session nears end

The Winter Session of Parliament will adjourn sine die today, a day ahead of schedule. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi have called press conferences on Wednesday to brief about the Winter Session. Stay tuned for live updates.
BJP giving lectures after breaking every rule: Derek O'Brien on suspension
The suspension of Derek O'Brien from Rajya Sabha for the Winter Session came within three hours of the Trinamool Congress floor leader throwing the Rule Book at the reporter's table even as he defended his action saying the BJP was trying to give "lectures" when it is breaking every rule.
What's the controversy on linking Aadhaar and voter ID?
Parliament has passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which provides a legal framework for linking electoral roll data with Aadhaar. The legislation has been strongly criticised by the Opposition and civil society over privacy and voter data manipulation concerns. In its defence, the government says the law will weed out voter duplications and help first-time voters enrol in the electoral roll four times a year. Here's a deeper look at the matter.
Parliament to adjourn sine die ahead of schedule today
The Winter Session of Parliament will adjourn sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule.
The session started on November 29 with the repeal of three contentious farm laws in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and suspension of 12 MPs in the Upper House for "unruly behaviour" during the last day of Monsoon Session in August.
