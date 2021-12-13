Parliament Live: Varun Gandhi to bring private member bill seeking law on MSP; LS likely to pass NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Opposition MPs are likely to continue their protest against the suspension of 12 MPs in Rajya Sabha over the ruckus during Monsoon Session. Lok Sabha on Friday passed two bills to fix the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years, with the government rejecting the Opposition charge that the move will rob the investigative agencies of their "autonomy".
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor during this two-day visit to Varanasi starting today
The PM will also participate in a conclave of CMs of 12 BJP-ruled states along with Deputy CMs of Bihar & Nagaland
NDPS Act: Opposition MPs to move the following resolution: "That this House disapproves of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (8 of 2021) promulgated by the President on 30 September, 2021.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill further to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, be taken into consideration and passed.
Rift in Opposition camp over continuation of protest outside Parliament
Signalling confusion and differences in the ranks, suspended MPs appeared to have ignored senior Opposition leaders' nudge not to resume their dharna on Friday that was halted for a day, as the funeral of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat was taking place.
Sources said leaders of some Opposition parties, especially the Left, wanted an escalated protest. They were of the view that there is a need to take the protest outside Parliament and make a case out of it.
The Opposition leaders will be meeting coming Monday to discuss further course of action.
Varun Gandhi to bring private member bill seeking law on MSP
After backing farmers in their protest against the contentious bill, BJP MP Varun Gandhi has now put his weight behind a law for providing legal backing for Minimum Support Price for crops with an annual financial outlay of Rs one lakh crore through a Bill he proposes to place in Parliament.
He placed the Bill, which he believes to be an "actionable piece of legislation", in public domain on Sunday and welcomed "any critique" of it.
