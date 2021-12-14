Parliament Live: Floor leaders of Oppn parties in LS, RS to meet at 10 am
updated: Dec 14 2021, 08:58 ist
Track live updates of the Winter Session of the Parliament, here!
08:58
Union Minister Jitendra Singh to move 'The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, & 'The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021' in RS today for consideration & passage.
Bills seek extension of tenure of ED & CBI directors up to maximum of 5 yrs
At the meeting, parties willdiscuss about a march of all Opposition Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPsfrom Gandhi statute to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with suspended MPs.
Govt lists 2 Bills to replace ordinances providing extension of tenures of CBI, ED directors
Floor leaders of Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to meet at 10 am. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chair the meeting
Opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to hold a joint march in protest against the "unconstitutional" and "illegal" suspension of 12 MPs