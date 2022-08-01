Parliament Live: Opposition MPs hold protest in front of Gandhi statue; LS to discuss price rise today

With the first two weeks witnessing a near washout, MPs are now heading to the second half of Parliament’s Monsoon Session on Monday with very little expectations of normal functioning even as a discussion on price rise is on the table in the very first two days of the week. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
West Bengal BJP MPs protest in Parliament against CM Mamata Banerjee
The External Affairs Committee is scheduled to meet today to consider and adopt its draft report on the subject ‘Welfare of Indian Diaspora: Policies/Schemes’
BJP wants 'Opposition-mukt' Parliament, accuses Mallikarjun Kharge
They (BJP) want an 'Opposition-mukt' Parliament, that's why the action against Sanjay Raut. We'll raise issues of inflation, and the Gujarat hooch tragedy in Parliament. 'Op Keechad' by them (BJP) in Jharkhand will also be raised today: LoP Rajya Sabha & Cong leader Mallikarjun Kharge
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the issues of price rise and inflation.
Congress MP KC Venugopal gives suspension of business notice in Rajya sabha under rule 267 to discuss price rise of essential commodities & recent GST rate hike
Oppn MPs to hold dharna at Gandhi Statue in Parliament later today
Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet in Parliament at 10:30 am to finalise floor strategy
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Gujarat's Botad hooch tragedy
Govt prepares to turn the tables on Oppn over price rise, inflation
The opposition parties keep targeting the BJP government at the Centre for rising inflation in the country. Since July 18, when the Monsoon session of Parliament opened, the opposition has been incessantly creating a ruckus in both the houses of the Parliament demanding a discussion on the issue of GST on food items and inflation.
Leaving aside the proceedings of July 28 and 29 (when there was an uproar in both houses over the statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury), for eight consecutive days, there was a commotion in the Parliament over inflation and GST.
Cong vows to fight for farmers' issues from streets to Parliament
The Congress on Sunday asserted it will fight from the streets to Parliament to ensure the guarantee of minimum support price for farmers and firmly oppose the "anti-people policies" of the government.
The assertion was made by the party after a two-day meeting of the office-bearers of the All India Kisan Congress whose newly-appointed chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira said he will undertake a nationwide tour to know the problems of farmers and labourers, and support them.
Khaira said he will fight the battle of farmers and labourers with promptness from the road to the House.