Parliament Live: Oppn to likely hold protests in both Houses against price rise, GST
updated: Jul 20 2022, 08:34 ist
Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament will hold a joint protest against the price rise and increase in GST rates of essential commodities on Wednesday at the Parliament House complex. Stay tuned for more updates
08:32
Running away from discussion in Parliament on price rise, GST hike 'unparliamentary': Rahul targets Modi govt
Parliament proceedings took a hit for the second day on Tuesday as the Opposition insisted on an immediate discussion on price rise and other issues with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the government, saying that it is "unparliamentary" on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not answer questions and run away from a discussion in Parliament.
To paraphrase a line borrowed from Reader’s Digest, whether the thesaurus is a friend or foe (confidante or nemesis), it’s a book for our parliamentarians to keep at hand (hereabouts or accessible) so they can find a word that’s just right (consummate, first-rate, or dandy).
Speaker Om Birla names Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday named rebel Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale as the leader of the party in the Lower House of Parliament.
In New India, criticism is unparliamentary
RS MP PT Usha to take oath today
Newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP & former Olympic track & field athlete PT Usha to take oath today after the Upper House will assemble at 11 am.
No bill on population control in the offin, says Union Minister
The government is not contemplating any legislative measures for population control, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (PTI)