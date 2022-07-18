Parliament Updates Live: Opposition to raise issues of economy, security, federal structure during Monsoon Session

Tribals and women in the country are excited and delighted over my nomination: Murmu
NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu said tribals and women in the country are excited and delighted over her nomination for the country's top constitutional post, according to sources.
Oppn to raise issues of economy, security, federal structure in Parliament
The Opposition was raring to corner the government on a host of issues including related to economy, security, federal structure and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday.
Government to brief floor leaders in Parliament about situation in Sri Lanka
The government will brief the leaders of all political parties about the situation in neighbouring Sri Lanka, where a severe economic crisis resulted in political upheavals.
