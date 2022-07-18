Parliament Updates Live: Opposition to raise issues of economy, security, federal structure during Monsoon Session

  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 08:55 ist
The monsoon session of Parliament begins today and is set to see some fireworks. Track DH for live Parliament updates.
  • 08:55

    Government to brief floor leaders in Parliament about situation in Sri Lanka

    The government will brief the leaders of all political parties about the situation in neighbouring Sri Lanka, where a severe economic crisis resulted in political upheavals.

  • 07:44

    Tribals and women in the country are excited and delighted over my nomination: Murmu

    NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu said tribals and women in the country are excited and delighted over her nomination for the country's top constitutional post, according to sources.

  • 07:48

    Oppn to raise issues of economy, security, federal structure in Parliament

    The Opposition was raring to corner the government on a host of issues including related to economy, security, federal structure and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday.