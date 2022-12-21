Parliament Live: Oppn to protest at Gandhi statue demanding debate on China
Parliament Live: Oppn to protest at Gandhi statue demanding debate on China
updated: Dec 21 2022, 08:17 ist
Track the latest developments from the Winter Session of Parliament proceedings with DH.
08:16
Oppn to protest at Gandhi statue demanding debate on China
Opposition parties will on Wednesday stage a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises to demand a discussion on the latest Chinese transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh. The Opposition has alleged that the Centre is not allowing a debate as it is "hiding something".
Meanwhile, 12 Opposition parties will join Wednesday's protest, according to a Congress leader.
On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had sought to know the Centre's stance on the transgressions and asked why wasn't the Chinese Ambassador issued a demarche. (IANS)
07:59
Parliament Winter Session likely to end on December 23
The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be curtailed by a week and may end this Friday, sources said on Tuesday.
Opposition accuses NHRC of selectively visiting states
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday came under attack from the Opposition inside and outside Parliament for its "partisan" approach in sending a team to Bihar to probe hooch tragedy while ignoring similar incidents in BJP-ruled states.
Contentious Bill referred to joint Parliament panel
The contentious Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was on Tuesday sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further scrutiny, with the government acceding to the demands of the Opposition.
