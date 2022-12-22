Parliament Live: Arjun Munda to move amendment to Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order in Lok Sabha
Parliament Live: Arjun Munda to move amendment to Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order in Lok Sabha
updated: Dec 22 2022, 09:05 ist
Track the latest developments from the Winter Session of Parliament proceedings with DH.
09:04
Opposition parties' floor leaders to meet in LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament at 10 AM today to discuss strategy
09:04
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China
07:40
BJP, Opposition spar over tribal welfare in Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to include Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.
Arjun Munda to move amendment to Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order in Lok Sabha