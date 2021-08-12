Passage of OBC bill landmark moment for nation: PM Modi

Passage of OBC bill landmark moment for nation: PM Modi

The constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists was passed by Parliament

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 12 2021, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 01:28 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Hailing the passage of a bill that restores states' rights to identify Other Backward Classes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that it underscores his government's commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunity and justice to the marginalised sections.

The constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, with the Opposition and treasury benches joining hands in the Rajya Sabha to approve the legislation.

Explained: How do states get back their power to define OBC lists

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha, a day before.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Passage of the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 in both Houses is a landmark moment for our nation. This Bill furthers social empowerment. It also reflects our Government's commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunity and justice to the marginalised sections."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Narendra Modi
OBC
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

 