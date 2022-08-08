Passenger from Dubai held at IGI with 1 kg gold

An Indian passenger, who had flown in from Dubai, was found in possession of 1,000 grams gold worth over Rs 45 lakh, Customs officials said on Monday.
The passenger reached at terminal number 3 on August 6.
He was intercepted after he had crossed the Green Channel and was approaching towards the exit gate. On thorough checking of his baggage, nothing suspicious was found. However, on a search of his person, two gold chains, weighing 1,000 grams and valued at Rs 45,34,125, were recovered from him.
The gold was seized and the passenger arrested.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion
Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years
US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports
Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!
Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment
Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey