Alliance Air's Delhi-Ludhiana flier tests COVID-19 +ve

Passenger on Alliance Air's Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 15:48 ist

Air India on Wednesday said a passenger who was on board an Alliance Air flight from the national capital to Ludhiana has tested positive for coronavirus and a total of 41 people, including five crew members, have been quarantined.

The flight was operated on May 25, when domestic flight services resumed after remaining grounded for two months due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections.

Alliance Air, which operates regional flights, is part of Air India.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"A passenger travelling on AI9I837 Delhi-Ludhiana flight of May 25 was found COVID positive on May 26. All the pax (passengers) of this flight are now under quarantine," an Air India spokesperson said.

He also said the airline is following all the norms laid down by the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the spokesperson, there were 36 passengers and five crew members in the flight.

On Tuesday, IndiGo said that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on May 25 evening tested positive for COVID-19. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Air India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Chennai
Domestic Flights
Ludhiana

What's Brewing

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Ladakh situation might turn more intense, warns Beijing

Ladakh situation might turn more intense, warns Beijing

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19 hits India's economy to the tune of Rs 30L cr

COVID-19 hits India's economy to the tune of Rs 30L cr

 