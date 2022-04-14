Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Passenger's phone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight

There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member due to this incident

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 22:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

A passenger's mobile phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight on Thursday but cabin crew doused it with the help of a fire extinguisher, said officials of aviation regulator DGCA.

There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member due to this incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

The flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger's phone, officials noted.

The fire was then extinguished by the cabin crew member using a fire extinguisher, they mentioned.

The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport around 12.45 pm on Thursday, they stated.

In a statement, IndiGo said, "There was an incident of a smoke from a mobile device on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property onboard."

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indigo
flight
Fire
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding

In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

 