Penalty for not wearing masks on railway premises extended

Fines for no masks on trains, railway premises extended

The penalty was supposed to be in place till September but has now been extended for another six months

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 07 2021, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 19:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Railways will keep imposing fines of up to Rs 500 on those found without face masks on its premises, the Railway Board said on Thursday, extending the practice which began in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an order issued by the board, the penalty was supposed to be in place till September but has now been extended for another six months.

Through an order issued on April 17, the Railway Board had informed the zones to ensure that everybody wore face masks or face covers on railway premises, including trains.

It had asked the zones to impose fines up to Rs 500 under the Indian Railways (Penalties for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012 on those found without such masks.

The penalty shall be imposed by authorised railway officials, it had said in the order.

"Now, the matter has been reviewed and it has now been decided that the validity of the said instruction is further extended by six (6) months i.e. up to 16.04.2022 or till further instructions issued in this regard," the Railway Board's order issued on Thursday said. 

Indian Railways
trains
Coronavirus
Covid-19

