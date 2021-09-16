People need to pay for good roads: Nitin Gadkari on toll charges on highways

People need to pay for good roads: Gadkari on toll fee

He said the farmers who have their land near the expressway should not sell it to developers, instead, they should partner with developers

PTI
PTI, Sohna,
  • Sep 16 2021, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 16:45 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said people need to pay if they want better road infrastructure in the country and mentioned how expressways help in reducing travel time and fuel costs.

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Sohna, Road Transport Minister Gadkari said the farmers who have their land near the expressway should not sell it to developers, instead, they should partner with developers and build road-side amenities.

Drawing an inference with regard to the rise in travel costs due to toll charges, the minister said, "If you want to use an air-conditioned hall, you have to pay for it. Otherwise, you can arrange a marriage on a field as well."

Gadkari pointed out that the expressway will decrease travel time significantly, which will result in a reduction in the cost of fuel.

"The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will decrease travel time to 12 hours. A truck takes 48 hours to reach Mumbai from Delhi. But on the expressway, it will take only 18 hours.  "So, a truck will be able to undertake more trips, which would, in turn, mean more business," Gadkari said. 

