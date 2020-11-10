People reposed faith in PM Modi's leadership: J P Nadda on bypoll results

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday attributed the party's victory in assembly bypolls in various states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and congratulated respective chief ministers and heads of the party's state units.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said people across the country have reposed faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the welfare work done by the Centre and state governments.

Also read: Meticulous ground work helped BJP capture new ground

Nadda also congratulated chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karanataka and Manipur and presidents of the BJP's respective state units.

He also congratulated the party's Telagana state unit president Sanjay Bandi for the BJP's victory in the single assembly poll held in the TRS-ruled state.

The BJP won all eight assembly bypolls in Gujarat, two in Karnataka, four out of five in Manipur, six out of seven. And in Madhya Pradesh as per the latest Election Commission data it was leading in 16 and won 3 out of the total 28 seats.