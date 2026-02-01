<p>Guwhati: A Buddhist tourism circuit connecting six states of the country's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/northeast-india">Northeast,</a> increase in allocation for the Ministry for Department of the Northeastern Region (DONER), special package for the Autonomous Councils--the targeted schemes announced in the Union Budget 2026-27 made industry players and governments in the country's Northeast hopeful about further boost to infrastructure, trade and tourism.</p><p>The Opposition parties in poll-bound Assam, however, said the budget reflected "complacency" with the Congress saying it lacked a "real roadmap." </p><p>Welcoming the overall budget, Northeastern unit of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/confederation-of-indian-industry">Confederation of Indian Industries</a> (CII), Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Federation of Industries and Commerce of the Northeastern region (FINER) stated that the focus on connectivity, tourism and sustainable growth with targeted interventions could strengthen regional development, social infrastructure and economic resilience in the region. </p>.Union Budget 2026 | STT on Futures hiked by 150%; Options by 50%; markets tank.<p>"The focus on tourism, healthcare and community linked development aligns well with industry’s long term growth priorities,” said Pradeep Bagla, Chairman, CII North East Council and Managing Director, Amrit Cement Limited. </p><p>Bhaskar Phukan, Chairman, CII Assam State Council and Managing Director, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, said the Buddhist Circuit initiative is a significant step towards unlocking the region’s cultural and tourism potential. </p><p>"The decision is expected to catalyse sustainable tourism infrastructure, attract private investment, promote cultural exchange, and support community livelihoods, while creating long‑term value for the region.”</p><p>Mahesh Saharia, Chairman - North East India Regional Council of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said 47 percent increase in allocation for the DoNER ministry will push infrastructure, social development, and economic capacity across the North East.</p><p>Mizoram tourism minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar, said the budget places tourism firmly at the intersection of employment generation, cultural preservation and sustainable regional development, something that aligns with Mizoram’s priorities. </p>.Union Budget 2026: Govt eases compliance burden for individuals buying immovable properties from non-residents.<p>"The emphasis on eco-sensitive tourism, professional skilling, hospitality education and digital documentation reflects a shift from volume-driven tourism to value-based, experience-oriented models." </p><p>Arunachal Pradesh tourism and education minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona said the Buddhist tourism circuit reinforces Arunachal Pradesh’s role as a civilisational bridge between India and Asia. </p><p>"Increased support for high-value agriculture in the North-East, including agarwood, combined with investments in last-mile connectivity, seaplane operations and rural infrastructure, will significantly improve market access in difficult terrain."</p><p>Vikas Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, SM Developers, Guwahati said the alignment of physical infrastructure, skills and fiscal discipline creates a predictable and scalable environment for real estate and tourism-linked investments.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Centre to set up 5 university townships near major industrial logistic hubs.<p><strong>Poll-bound Assam</strong> </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a>, Chief Minister and BJP leader in poll-bound Assam said the budget strikes a "fine balance" between India’s global aspirations and grassroots development. "Assam and the Eastern region stand to benefit meaningfully from this reform-oriented budget."</p><p>Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the budget reflected "complacency" at a time when the country needed vision, purpose, clarity and urgency. "It was a template budget and offered no real roadmap even as shifting global conditions demand foresight and preparedness," Gogoi said.</p>