Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt raises limit for bringing duty-free imported goods to Rs 75,000 under new baggage rules

The new baggage rules, 2026, come into effect from midnight on February 2 and replace a decade-old baggage rule.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 16:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsDuty Free

Follow us on :

Follow Us