Petrol, diesel prices continue to pinch common man

In no respite to common man, prices of petrol and diesel touched all-time highs after they were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Monday, November 1, 2021.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise each. In the national capital, petrol is now retailing at Rs 109.69 a litre while a litre of diesel is selling at Rs 98.42.

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 115.50 a litre while diesel costs Rs 106.62 a litre, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: