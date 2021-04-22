Pfizer in talks with India to supply Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer in talks with India to supply Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 14:57 ist
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo

Pfizer is in discussions with India and committed to make its Covid-19 vaccine available for deployment in the country, the US drugmaker said on Thursday.

The company said it had offered India a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government's immunisation programme.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Pfizer
India
Coronavirus vaccine

