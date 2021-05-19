PIL filed in Supreme Court for probe into BJP's 'toolkit' allegation against Congress

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for a direction for probe into the BJP's allegation of a 'toolkit' and suspension of registration of Congress Party, if charges against it for indulging in anti-national acts and playing with lives of people were found as true.

Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, who filed the plea, also sought a direction to the Union government to prepare guidelines against hoardings of essential items during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It contended the toolkit matter should be probed to ascertain whether it disclosed any offence under section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The petition named the Indian National Congress, the Union government and the Election Commission as respondents.

It also said necessary direction should be issued to the Union government against the usage of photos of funerals, dead bodies, naming of mutants after India and the Prime Minister, and calling out a single religion as responsible for spread of Covid-19.

BJP on Tuesday alleged a toolkit has been prepared by the Congress to tarnish image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over handling of Covid-19 pandemic. The Congress party, on the contrary, accused BJP leaders of releasing a forged and fabricated letter, in an attempt to divert attention of the people from failure of the government.

The plea also asked the court to direct the Centre to issue necessary guidelines to each and every political party, group, and individual to stop all kinds of hoardings, and portraying anti-national stance.