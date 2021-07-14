Piyush Goyal appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Piyush Goyal appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 15:31 ist
BJP leader Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha. 

More to follow...
 

Piyush Goyal
Rajya Sabha
Parliament
BJP

