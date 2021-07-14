Piyush Goyal appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

BJP leader Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/6EOBS2hrmd
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021
