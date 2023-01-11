PLI scheme for IT sector soon: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday said the Central government will soon launch a PLI scheme for the IT sector with a focus on the production of hardware and servers.

The Minister also said this scheme would provide additional incentives for manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that would incorporate Indian-designed intellectual property (IP) into their products.

Virtually addressing the VLSI Design Conference 2023 that began at Hyderabad, Chandrasekhar said the government has announced the Future Design Programme, which invests USD 200 million in startups that will design or co-design IP, tools or devices for the next generation of applications in India.

Highlighting that India is working hard to develop global standard capabilities in the Semiconductor design, manufacturing and packaging ecosystem, the Minister said that by 2024 under the Semicon India Future Design program, it is envisioned that domestic startups will work with global majors and develop IP and devices that are either co-owned or owned by them.

"To make sure that these devices and the innovation ecosystem are fully supported by the market, we will soon be launching an IT server and an IT hardware PLI that will be similar to the mobile phone PLI which has been extremely successful. In the IT PLI, we will create additional incentives for those manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that incorporate Indian-designed IP into their systems, into their products," he said.