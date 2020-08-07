PM anguished by loss of lives in Kerala landslide

PM anguished by loss of lives in Kerala landslide

The Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those killed in the landslide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district following heavy rains.

Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured.

Five people were killed when a mound of earth caved in on a row of houses of tea estate workers at Pettimudi in the high range Idukki district early this morning as heavy rains pounded the area triggering the landslide.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," the prime minister tweeted.

Praying for the early recovery of the injured, Modi said NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected.

