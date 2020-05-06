PM Modi assures help to Ethiopia in fighting COVID-19

PM Modi assures help to Ethiopia in fighting coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 21:31 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with 'Sarpanches' from across the country via video conferencing, amid ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Friday, April 24, 2020. (DD/PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday assured his  Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali of India's support in ensuring supplies of essential medicines and offsetting the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic, and expressed solidarity with each other during the crisis.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"The prime minister assure  Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali of Indian support to Ethiopia, for ensuring supplies of essential medicines and ameliorating the economic impact of the pandemic," an official statement said.

Modi recalled the close ties between India and Ethiopia and the excellent development partnership between the two nations, it said.    

Prime Minister Modi, on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf, wished the people of Ethiopia success in the fight against the COVID-19. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ethiopia
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Narendra Modi
India

What's Brewing

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 