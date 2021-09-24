Quad Summit Live: PM Modi arrives at White House for bilateral meeting with US President Biden

Indian delegation including PM Modi has arrived at White House for the first in-person Quad summit. US President Joe Biden is looking forward to his first bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during which they are expected to discuss a wide range of priority issues, including combating Covid-19 and climate change, economic cooperation as well as Afghanistan, according to reports. Stay tuned for more updates.
PM Modi and US President Biden hold bilateral meeting at the Oval Office
Look forward to strengthening the deep ties between India, US: Biden
PM Modi to arrive at the White House shortly
Morrison, Modi agree on low emissions tech partnership, ultra low cost solar programme
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he and his Indian counterpart and "dear friend" Narendra Modi have agreed on some important new initiatives, including low emissions technology partnership and ultra low cost solar programme, which will help in further deepening the economic ties between the two countries.
The meeting between Modi and Morrison held here on Thursday came a week after they spoke over phone and reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 'two-plus-two' dialogue, and exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting to be hosted by US President Joe Biden later in the day.
The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.
Indo-US ties gone from strength to strength since Modi came to power: BJP
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set for a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, the BJP asserted on Friday that the India-US relations have gone from strength to strength over the last seven years irrespective of the change of government in that country.
Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi noted that Modi will be meeting third US president as Indian prime minister and asserted that he has enjoyed same strong relations with every president and the government there irrespective of the party in power.
Covid-19, climate change, economic cooperation and Afghanistan on agenda of Modi-Biden talks: White House
US President Joe Biden is looking forward to his first bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during which they are expected to discuss a wide range of priority issues, including combating Covid-19 and climate change, economic cooperation as well as Afghanistan, according to a senior administration official.
In her first meeting with PM Modi, US VP Harris talks about defending democracies
Voicing concern over the threat to democracies around the world, Vice President Kamala Harris has underscored the need to defend democratic principles and institutions in both India and the US.
Harris made the remarks on Thursday in a joint media appearance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their first in-person meeting at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.