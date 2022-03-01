Modi calls on Air Force to join Ukraine evacuation ops

PM Modi calls on Indian Air Force to join Ukraine evacuation efforts

So far 7 flights have brought back Indians from Ukraine via its neighbouring countries

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 01 2022, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 12:16 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts, news agency ANI reported.

India's domestic airlines will operate special flights to Romania and Hungary to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in war-hit country.

Track updates on Russia, Ukraine here

SpiceJet, IndiGo and Air India Express will operate these special flights to bring back stranded Indians, who manage to find their way out of the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Romania and Hungary share land borders with Ukraine, and many Indian nationals, including students, have made their way to these countries.

Till now, Tata Group-led Air India has been operating flights to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary).

Earlier, Air India operated direct special flights to Kyiv but it had to stop these operations due to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued over the closure of Ukrainian airspace.

PM Narendra Modi
Russia
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Vladimir Putin
Indian Air Force

