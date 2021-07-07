PM Modi condoles death of veteran actor Dilip Kumar

PM Modi condoles death of veteran actor Dilip Kumar

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance"

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 08:55 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minster Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran actor Dilip Kumar who passed away early on Wednesday morning. The 98-year had been hospitalised due to age-related illness and breathing problems. 

Also Read | Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Narendra Modi
Dilip Kumar
bollywood

