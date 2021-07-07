PM Modi condoles death of veteran actor Dilip Kumar

Prime Minster Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran actor Dilip Kumar who passed away early on Wednesday morning. The 98-year had been hospitalised due to age-related illness and breathing problems.
Also Read | Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."
Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'
RIP Dilip Kumar: Remembering some of his best films
Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy
Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?
Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final
Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car
DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today
Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers
Paris gets pizzas made with a twist