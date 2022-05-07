PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Mathura road accident, Indore fire tragedy

PM condoles loss of lives in Mathura, Indore tragedies

PTI
PTI,
  • May 07 2022, 14:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed pain at a road accident in Mathura and a building fire in Indore, with at least 14 persons losing lives in the two tragedies.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for a quick recovery for the injured. 

Seven people died and two were injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Saturday morning.

In Indore, a major fire broke out at a three-storey residential building in the Vijay Nagar locality killing seven people while nine others suffered injuries 

Indore
mathura
India News
Narendra Modi

