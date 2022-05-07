Seven charred to death as building catches fire in Indore

7 charred to death as building catches fire in Indore

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2022, 08:12 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 09:12 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANInews

At least seven people were charred to death after a fire broke out in a two-storey residential building in the Vijay Nagar locality in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. So far 11 people have been rescued with burn injuries.

Most of the deaths were due to asphyxiation.

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, Vijay Nagar police station inspector Tehzeeb Qazi told PTI.

"The fire might have started through a short circuit. It took us 3 hours to bring the fire under control," a fire official told ANI.

The fire has been brought under control and a detailed investigation was on, Qazi said.

(With PTI inputs)

More details awaited.

 

Madhya Pradesh
Fire

