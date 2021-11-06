PM Modi congratulates boxer Akash Kumar on bronze win

PM Modi congratulates boxer Akash Kumar on bronze win at World Boxing Championships

  Nov 06 2021
  updated: Nov 06 2021
India's Akash Kumar during the medal ceremony at the 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated boxer Akash Kumar on winning bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships.  

Akash Kumar (54 kg) became the seventh male boxer from India to win a medal at the World Boxing Championships.   

Modi tweeted, "Well done Akash! Congratulations for the prestigious medal at the World Boxing Championships. This success will motivate younger boxers to excel. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours."

