PM Modi expresses anguish at loss of lives in Uttarakhand rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains and noted that rescue operations are underway to help the affected.
Twenty-three more people were reported killed in the state on Tuesday as houses collapsed due to incessant rain in various parts of the state, leaving many trapped under the debris.
The death toll now stands at 28 with the Kumaon region being the worst hit. Five deaths were reported on Monday, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
Modi tweeted, "I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being."
Earlier in the day, the prime minister had spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state.
The chief minister briefed Modi about the situation and said the administration is fully alert. Modi assured Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation.
Modi also spoke to Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state.
