PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for 'prosperity and good fortune'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people a happy Diwali.

"It is my wish that the festival brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life," he said.

दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि यह प्रकाश पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, संपन्नता और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day when Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana, and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: