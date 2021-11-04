PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for 'prosperity and good fortunes'

PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for prosperity

  Nov 04 2021
  updated: Nov 04 2021
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people a happy Diwali.

"It is my wish that the festival brings happiness, prosperity and good fortunes in everyone's life," he said.

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day when Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana, and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

